Case against IGH staff, doctor in Odisha for delaying treatment

The case was registered two days back at Sector-19 police station by Neeraj Chaturvedi, who had rushed the victim to the hospital. 

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Trouble mounted for the doctor on duty and paramedics of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) following registration of a police case against them for allegedly not initiating treatment of a road accident victim till the treatment cost was deposited. The case was registered two days back at Sector-19 police station by Neeraj Chaturvedi, who had rushed the victim to the hospital. 

Additional SP SK Behera said a case of extortion has been registered against the doctor and employees of the IGH concerned, adding investigation is underway.  On April 21, the 45-year-old Neeraj had rescued critically injured Sheikh Basir after a road accident from near Pantha Niwas and was reportedly forced to cough up Rs 5,000 in advance at the IGH towards treatment cost. He had alleged the doctors at IGH  refused to start treatment until the money was deposited. 

The injured person was made to lay on the stretcher without treatment until his friend reached with the money, he alleged.  Incidentally, after Chatruvedi left, the accident victim’s wife and daughter had reached the hospital and were reportedly asked to deposit money additionally for further treatment. 

Soon, Chaturvedi had taken to Twitter to share his experience. The PR department of RSP, however, had denied delay or refusal of treatment for money. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the administration would ensure such incidents do not occur in any hospitals including private hospitals and IGH.
 

