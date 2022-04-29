STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha helpless over Chandigarh constructions on Mahanadi

The tribunal had 19 hearings, but the Odisha government failed to persuade it to give an interim order asking the Chhattisgarh government to stop the construction activities. 

Published: 29th April 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 03:40 PM

Raghunandan Das, Minister of State for Water Resources

Raghunandan Das, Minister of State for Water Resources. (Photo | Wikidata)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government seems to have given up on construction activities of Chhattisgarh government on Mahanadi river and its tributaries which have drastically reduced the non-monsoon flow in these rivers on the Odisha side even as the tribunal set up to settle the dispute between the two states is yet to take any decision.

Construction of barrages and other structures on Tel and Udanti rivers, both tributaries of Mahanadi, by the Chhattisgarh government will further accentuate the situation on the Odisha side during summer. However, the State government does not seem to be worried about the situation. 

Though construction activities by Chhattisgarh government on these two tributaries is seen as a very serious problem for Odisha, Minister of State for Water Resources Raghunandan Das said he does not have any information on the issue.

The Minister said since Odisha government has moved the tribunal over the issue, it cannot take any unilateral step. The government will take action only basing on the tribunal’s decision, he said.On being further asked on the issue, Das said, “What can we do? Are they carrying out the construction activities in our State?”

The Centre constituted Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on March 12, 2018 following intervention of the Supreme Court. The tribunal had 19 hearings, but the Odisha government failed to persuade it to give an interim order asking the Chhattisgarh government to stop the construction activities. 

Centre extended the tenure of the tribunal for a period of two years up to March 11, 2023. So far, the tribunal has heard the issue twice after its extension but no progress has been made towards resolution of the dispute.

Centre’s attempt to end the dispute through negotiation had also failed as the Odisha government did not participate in the meetings. Mahanadi river water dispute was a major campaign issue for the BJD before the 2019 election and the ruling party had launched statewide agitation several times against the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government.

Comments

