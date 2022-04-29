STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: NMC cites major deficiencies, declines Letter of Intent to Sundargarh MCH

While the college building is under construction, lecture theatres, library and laboratories, student hostels and staff quarters are not available.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has declined to grant Letter of Intent (LoI) to government medical college at Sundargarh after finding major deficiencies in infrastructure, equipment and faculty position. 

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC had recently examined the reports submitted by the State government and reviewed infrastructure facilities of the medical college, laboratories, library, hospital, availability of the faculty and residents/tutors besides the staffing pattern of nursing and paramedical staff. 

The team found faculty deficiency of 100 per cent (pc) and resident deficiency of 100 pc as no recruitment has taken place for the positions of faculty in all departments.While the college building is under construction, lecture theatres, library and laboratories, student hostels and staff quarters are not available.

The NMC team indicated that the laboratory facilities in anatomy, physiology and bio-chemistry and equipment, required furniture and audio-visual facilities are not available.“There are no recruitments done, except a medical superintendent  who was deputed as in-charge of the medical college and hospital. The infrastructure developed for laboratories and lecture theatres are not satisfactory,” read an internal communication.

The NMC has asked the college authorities to comply with the deficiencies within 15 days.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department RK Sharma, however, said the hospital building has been completed long back by the NTPC and most of the deficiencies cited by the NMC have been complied with.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp