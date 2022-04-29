Odisha: NMC cites major deficiencies, declines Letter of Intent to Sundargarh MCH

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has declined to grant Letter of Intent (LoI) to government medical college at Sundargarh after finding major deficiencies in infrastructure, equipment and faculty position.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC had recently examined the reports submitted by the State government and reviewed infrastructure facilities of the medical college, laboratories, library, hospital, availability of the faculty and residents/tutors besides the staffing pattern of nursing and paramedical staff.

The team found faculty deficiency of 100 per cent (pc) and resident deficiency of 100 pc as no recruitment has taken place for the positions of faculty in all departments.While the college building is under construction, lecture theatres, library and laboratories, student hostels and staff quarters are not available.

The NMC team indicated that the laboratory facilities in anatomy, physiology and bio-chemistry and equipment, required furniture and audio-visual facilities are not available.“There are no recruitments done, except a medical superintendent who was deputed as in-charge of the medical college and hospital. The infrastructure developed for laboratories and lecture theatres are not satisfactory,” read an internal communication.

The NMC has asked the college authorities to comply with the deficiencies within 15 days.Additional Chief Secretary of Health department RK Sharma, however, said the hospital building has been completed long back by the NTPC and most of the deficiencies cited by the NMC have been complied with.