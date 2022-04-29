Union Steel Minister dedicates JSPL’s TMT rebar mill  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh dedicated the TMT rebar mill of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) at its 6 MTPA integrated steel complex here on Thursday.The TMT rebar mill with an annual capacity of 14 lakh tonne is one of the largest in the world. Speaking on the occasion, Singh said India will produce 255 million tonne steel of which JSPL will produce 25 million tonne, which is 10 per cent of the national target.

By 2047, India will produce 500 million tonne of steel. In 2021, the country produced 103 million tonne of steel and in the last financial year, the production was 120 million tonne, Singh said. The Union Minister further said Odisha with rich reserve of iron ore has massive growth potential. “Despite the rich mineral reserve, we could not exploit it due to the want of technology during the cold war period. Now, things have changed as India has become the second largest steel producer of the world,” he said and added that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s economy has revived with more GST and tax collections.

Singh thanked JSPL for its plan to increase the capacity of its Angul steel plant to 25 MTPA by 2030. He advised JSPL to take care of locals as they are the stakeholders of the company. He also emphasised on recruitment of more women in the workforce.JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal said the TMT rebar mill is one of the most modern in the world. In addition to producing high-quality TMT rebars of different specifications for quality infrastructure building, the mill will generate lakhs of indirect employment.