57-yr-old BJD MLA sits for matriculation exam

Kanhar had discontinued his study in 1978 and did not complete his matriculation as some personal difficulties came his way.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kanhar wears a smile after taking the exam at his centre in Phulbani | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI:  Age is no barrier to education. Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar proved this as he joined hundreds of other students to take the offline Class 10 HSC examination which commenced in the State on Friday.

The 57-year-old BJD legislator sat for the test under State Institute of Open Schooling (SIOS) programme at Rujangi High School in Pitabari village under Phulbani block in Kandhamal district. Last year, the MLA had made headlines for toiling on his farmland despite his busy schedule as a legislator. Kanhar had discontinued his study in 1978 and did not complete his matriculation as some personal difficulties came his way.

“Due to problems, I could not complete the course and dropped out of school only to join politics later,” he recounted. Kanhar recently learned that many people are appearing for matric exams even at the age of 50 and beyond. This made him realise that age cannot be a deterrent. “There are no limits, certainly not age, to learning or achieving new things. Education is not just necessary for employment but also for gaining knowledge. I am glad I took the step and can finally claim an academic degree,” said the jubilant MLA who took the exam with his friend Sudarsan Kanhar, sarpanch of Luisingi panchayat under Phiringia block.

Headmistress of Rujangi High School Archana Basa said 63 candidates including the MLA and the sarpanch appeared for the exam at the centre. “We are conducting the SIOS exam at our center for those who had left their study midway for any reason.

The MLA entered the examination hall like other candidates. After getting his admit card verified, he sat for the examination along with his sarpanch friend,” she said. Starting his career in 1985, Kanhar was elected as sarpanch of Kerandibali panchyat thrice and once for Pakari GP. He went on to get elected as Zilla Parishad member in Phiringia block and was elected as Phulbani MLA on BJD ticket for the first time in 2019 Assembly elections.

