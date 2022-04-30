VSSUT student drowns in power channel of Hirakud Dam

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, a second year mechanical engineering student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla died after drowning at power channel of Hirakud Dam at Athra Hazar under Burla police limits on Friday.

The student has been identified as Trilochan Maharana of Phulbani. According to police, Trilochan, staying in the University hostel, went to Athra Hazar to take bath in the power channel of the dam with his friends after the semester examinations got over.

However, while swimming, he reportedly lost control and started drowning while his friends failed to save him. They immediately informed the police and fire brigade which rushed to the spot. Though they found out Trilochan and immediately took him to VIMSAR, Burla, he was declared dead.

Police said, the body has been seized for autopsy. A case has been registered in this regard. Professor in charge, Public Relations of VSSUT, PC Swain said, we have infor med the parents of the deceased about the incident.