Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Dharmendra Pradhan leads Tiranga Yatra in Bhuban

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took part in a Tiranga Yatra as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence at Bhuban here on Sunday.In the morning, Pradhan performed puja at Hanuman temple near Pala Mandap and participated in a huge procession to Nilakanthapur village, the birthplace of Saheed Baji Rout.

The Union Minister garlanded the statue of Baji Rout and urged people to emulate the ideas of the youngest martyr of India’s freedom struggle.“The nation is observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in which Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be launched from August 13 to 15. I call upon the people of Odisha to make the campaign successful by hoisting the Tricolour in their houses,” Pradhan said.Later in the day, the Union Minister attended the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Old Zilla Parishad hall at Dhenkanal town. Several BJP leaders were present.

