Home States Odisha

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Dharmendra Pradhan leads Tiranga Yatra in Bhuban

The Union Minister garlanded the statue of Baji Rout and urged people to emulate the ideas of the youngest martyr of India’s freedom struggle.

Published: 01st August 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pradhan participating in the Tiranga Yatra at Bhuban on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

Pradhan participating in the Tiranga Yatra at Bhuban on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took part in a Tiranga Yatra as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence at Bhuban here on Sunday.In the morning, Pradhan performed puja at Hanuman temple near Pala Mandap and participated in a huge procession to Nilakanthapur village, the birthplace of Saheed Baji Rout.

The Union Minister garlanded the statue of Baji Rout and urged people to emulate the ideas of the youngest martyr of India’s freedom struggle.“The nation is observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in which Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will be launched from August 13 to 15. I call upon the people of Odisha to make the campaign successful by hoisting the Tricolour in their houses,” Pradhan said.Later in the day, the Union Minister attended the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Old Zilla Parishad hall at Dhenkanal town. Several BJP leaders were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Tiranga Yatra Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp