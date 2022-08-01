Home States Odisha

National Medical Commission issues conditional LoI to Sundargarh medical college in Odisha

In April, the NMC had declined LoI after finding deficiencies in infrastructure, equipment and faculty positions.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a conditional Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Government Medical College at Sundargarh for 100 MBBS seats. If the state government fulfils the conditions stipulated in the permission letter, Sundargarh will be the ninth government medical college in the State to impart medical education with the total number of seats increasing to 1,350.        

The commission has asked the Dean and Principal of the Medical College to submit an undertaking with an assurance to provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, building, equipment and hospital as per NMC norms.The college authorities will have to provide an undertaking to provide funds in their budget till the facilities are fully developed as per the time-bound programme indicated by them.

“The medical college will also give an undertaking to implement the decision regarding payment of stipend during the internship of the undergraduate (UG) students similar to other UG sections of government medical colleges of the state,” a communication stated.The apex body has warned that no student should be admitted to the course till formal permission of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and the permission can be revoked or withdrawn if misrepresentation of facts or fraud comes to notice.

The state government is also expecting LoI for another medical college at Keonjhar which was also inspected by NMC. The inspection team had also expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure.    
