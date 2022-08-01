Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee announces padayatra from August 9

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday announced that the party will launch district-wise padayatra on August 9 as a part of the exercise to rejuvenate the grassroots organisation in the state.

The padayatra will cover 75 kilometers in a district and pass through all the 147 assembly constituencies of the state. Congress has appointed observers for all the 30 districts, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said and added that all MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders should participate in the programme.

Pattanayak said that failures of the State government including its inability to contain spread of cholera, deteriorating law and order situation and local issues will be highlighted during the padayatra.

