Home States Odisha

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee announces padayatra from August 9

The padayatra will cover 75 kilometers in a district and pass through all the 147 assembly constituencies of the State.

Published: 01st August 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak along with other leaders. (Photo| Express)

OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak along with other leaders. (Photo | Express))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday announced that the party will launch district-wise padayatra on August 9 as a part of the exercise to rejuvenate the grassroots organisation in the state.

The padayatra will cover 75 kilometers in a district and pass through all the 147 assembly constituencies of the state. Congress has appointed observers for all the 30 districts, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said and added that all MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders should participate in the programme.

Pattanayak said that failures of the State government including its inability to contain spread of cholera, deteriorating law and order situation and local issues will be highlighted during the padayatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Padayatra Congress
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp