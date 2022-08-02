Home States Odisha

Over 100 villagers from Odisha's Umerkote suffer from diarrhoea after Sunday night feast

On returning home, 75 villagers of Jamrunda and 42 of Padheiguda complained of stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Over a hundred persons of Jamrunda and Padheiguda villages in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote block suffered from diarrhoea after attending a community feast on Sunday night. Sources said around 600 people had attended a feast arranged by one Vishwa Ranjan Mirdha of Jamrunda.

On returning home, 75 villagers of Jamrunda and 42 of Padheiguda complained of stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion. On being informed, a 15-member health team led by the in-charge of Pujariguda community health centre (CHC) Dr Abhay Kumar Dey rushed to the affected villages.

A temporary medical camp was set up at Jamrunda and the affected persons were provided necessary medicines and care. On Monday, another team led by an additional district medical officer of Nabarangpur Malaya Kumar Tripathy visited both the affected villages. The team collected faecal and water samples and sent those for testing. Dey said the condition of all the affected villagers was stable.

