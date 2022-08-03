Actor Tatwa Prakash Satpathyacquitted in casting couch case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Popular actor Tatwa Prakash Satpathy, popular as Papu Pom Pom, was on Tuesday acquitted in a casting couch case registered against him in 2016. Satpathy’s lawyer Bikash Routray said a special POCSO Court here gave a clean chit to Satpathy and his aide Pradipta Swain in the case.

Routray said the victim’s family denied labelling any such allegations against the actor. An FIR was lodged against Satpathy on June 25, 2016 accusing him of being involved in casting couch. He was charged with making sexual advances toward the victim, a minor girl, on the pretext of providing her a break in the Odia film industry.

Mahila Police in Bhubaneswar also registered a case against the actor and his aide on the basis of a complaint by a member of the Child Welfare Committee, Khurda. Speaking to the media, Satpathy said he had to spend 43 days in jail for no reason, adding that there was no substance in this case. He said he will move the court for defamation against those who made ‘false’ accusations.

BHUBANESWAR: Popular actor Tatwa Prakash Satpathy, popular as Papu Pom Pom, was on Tuesday acquitted in a casting couch case registered against him in 2016. Satpathy’s lawyer Bikash Routray said a special POCSO Court here gave a clean chit to Satpathy and his aide Pradipta Swain in the case. Routray said the victim’s family denied labelling any such allegations against the actor. An FIR was lodged against Satpathy on June 25, 2016 accusing him of being involved in casting couch. He was charged with making sexual advances toward the victim, a minor girl, on the pretext of providing her a break in the Odia film industry. Mahila Police in Bhubaneswar also registered a case against the actor and his aide on the basis of a complaint by a member of the Child Welfare Committee, Khurda. Speaking to the media, Satpathy said he had to spend 43 days in jail for no reason, adding that there was no substance in this case. He said he will move the court for defamation against those who made ‘false’ accusations.