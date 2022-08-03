Home States Odisha

Blood test can now detect breast cancer at Apollo Cancer Centre

The test facility is now available across all major Apollo Cancer Centres including Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Cancer Centre in association with Datar Cancer Genetics has introduced a revolutionary blood test that can detect breast cancer at early stages in asymptomatic individuals with high accuracy. The EasyCheck blood test can help in the detection of breast cancer even before the first stage. The test facility is now available across all major Apollo Cancer Centres including Bhubaneswar.

Consultant-Radiation Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre, Bhubaneswar Dr Sthiti Das said breast cancer is the most common malignancy among women globally and it has now surpassed lung cancer as the leading cause of global cancer incidence with an estimated 2.3 million new cases, representing 11.7 per cent of all cancer cases.

Stating that the high prevalence of breast cancers in Odisha could be associated with socio-economic and lifestyle changes such as late childbearing, dietary changes and associated changes in menstrual patterns, she advised women to get screened in the easiest way via a blood test. COO and DMS Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar Dr Alok Srivastava said since women are foraying into different arenas, it becomes pertinent to ensure that they have the best medical facilities available.

