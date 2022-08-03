KIIT polytechnic tops, Jajpur 2nd in government polytechnics ranking

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT Polytechnic bagged the first spot, while Government Polytechnic, Jajpur stood second in the polytechnics ranking released by the Odisha Government for the first time this year on Tuesday.

Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) officials said the ranking was carried out by the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE&VT) through the Quality Council of India (QCI) to determine the academic status of the institutions and ensure the quality of diploma-level education in the State.

It was done for 32 government-run and 70 privately-owned polytechnics on seven different parameters such as admission, attendance and discipline; teaching, learning and resources; financial, administrative and examination record maintenance; infrastructure; results, placements and outcome; innovative activities, recognitions and achievements; and other activities.KIIT scored 72.78 per cent out of 100, while Government Polytechnic, Jajpur secured 67.50 per cent in the evaluation.

Gandhi Institute for Education and Technology, Khurda stood third with 64.60 per cent, while two more Government polytechnics Uma Charan Patnaik Engineering College, Berhampur and Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering, Rourkela secured fourth and fifth positions with 62.27 per cent and 61.70 per cent score respectively. As many as five governments and five private polytechnics figured in the list of top-10 institutes in the ranking.

Releasing the ranking, SDTE Minister Pritiranjan Gharai said the ranking assessment done as part of the department’s ‘5T’ plan is a unique achievement as no such ranking at the State-level for any type of educational institution has been done so far.QCI undertook the evaluation work in multiple stages including field visits to all the 102 institutes across the State, Gharai said and added that the ranking process will create a healthy competition among all the polytechnics to improve further.

“For ranking of polytechnic in the next year, activity towards the environment will also be considered as one the parameters,” the Minister said. SDTE secretary Hemant Sharma said though the provision of ranking for ITIs and degree and engineering colleges exist at the national level, no such provision exists for the ranking of polytechnics for which the department took the initiative to rank them at the State-level.

