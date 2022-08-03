Odisha Couple with 3 cerebral palsy children seeks relief, moved Collector assures action

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: When Sudesh Minz (50) and wife Sekunda (47) sat with their three cerebral palsy-affected children on dharna in front of the Sundargarh collectorate on Monday seeking the attention of the officials and financial help, the sight was disturbing to say the least. Not only the passersby but tears rolled down the cheeks of Collector Parag Harshad Gavali.

On hearing their suffering and seeing the plight of the family, the Collector asked officials to cover the family under the Multiple Disability Act 1999, social security to the family with increased financial assistance on special consideration and rehabilitation of the children with help of organisations working in the field. “The administration providing a paltry disability allowance and rice is not what they deserve. The case needs special consideration and emergency action,” the Collector said.

Belonging to Rohinapada hamlet of Dhangerdihi Gram Panchayat (GP) of Lefripada block in Sundargarh district, Sudesh and Sekunda were blessed with their first baby girl 20 years ago. The couple realised soon that their joy was soon to turn into a responsibility of a lifetime as the child was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. A few years later they had two more children, a boy and a girl, both of whom were also found with the same disorder.

While Sekunda takes care of the children, Sudesh works as a daily wager besides working on his one-acre land to grow paddy. The meagre money Sudesh earns fails to take care of the family with the children - Poonam Minz now 20 years old, Rohit Minz, 17, and Bobita Minz, 10.

While the two girls get `700 each per month, the boy gets Rs 500 under welfare measures for the challenged. Besides the family gets 25 kg rice for the family. The couple sought the Collector’s intervention on the advice of social activist Himanshu Sarangi. “The officer was in tears,” said Sarangi.

“It is obvious that after the first child was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, the Health department failed in ensuring genetic counselling, improved prenatal, perinatal and postnatal healthcare as the other two children suffered from the same condition,” the Collector said asserting that since the children need special care and attention, the administration would explore the possibility of their rehabilitation at some organsiations taking care of the specially-abled.

