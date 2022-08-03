Home States Odisha

Odisha Couple with 3 cerebral palsy children seeks relief, moved Collector assures action

While Sekunda takes care of the children, Sudesh works as a daily wager besides working on his one-acre land to grow paddy. The meagre money Sudesh earns fails to take care of the family.

Published: 03rd August 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sudesh Minz and Sekunda staging protest with their children. (Photo | Express)

Sudesh Minz and Sekunda staging protest with their children. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  When Sudesh Minz (50) and wife Sekunda (47) sat with their three cerebral palsy-affected children on dharna in front of the Sundargarh collectorate on Monday seeking the attention of the officials and financial help, the sight was disturbing to say the least. Not only the passersby but tears rolled down the cheeks of Collector Parag Harshad Gavali.

On hearing their suffering and seeing the plight of the family, the Collector asked officials to cover the family under the Multiple Disability Act 1999, social security to the family with increased financial assistance on special consideration and rehabilitation of the children with help of organisations working in the field. “The administration providing a paltry disability allowance and rice is not what they deserve. The case needs special consideration and emergency action,” the Collector said. 

Belonging to Rohinapada hamlet of Dhangerdihi Gram Panchayat (GP) of Lefripada block in Sundargarh district,  Sudesh and Sekunda were blessed with their first baby girl 20 years ago. The couple realised soon that their joy was soon to turn into a responsibility of a lifetime as the child was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. A few years later they had two more children, a boy and a girl, both of whom were also found with the same disorder. 

While Sekunda takes care of the children, Sudesh works as a daily wager besides working on his one-acre land to grow paddy. The meagre money Sudesh earns fails to take care of the family with the children - Poonam Minz now 20 years old, Rohit Minz, 17, and Bobita Minz, 10.

While the two girls get `700 each per month, the boy gets Rs 500 under welfare measures for the challenged. Besides the family gets 25 kg rice for the family. The couple sought the Collector’s intervention on the advice of social activist Himanshu Sarangi. “The officer was in tears,” said Sarangi.

“It is obvious that after the first child was diagnosed with cerebral palsy,  the Health department failed in ensuring genetic counselling, improved prenatal, perinatal and postnatal healthcare as the other two children suffered from the same condition,” the Collector said asserting that since the children need special care and attention, the administration would explore the possibility of their rehabilitation at some organsiations taking care of the specially-abled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cerebral Palsy Children Parag Harshad Gavali Multiple Disability Act 1999 Collector Dhangerdihi Gram Panchayat
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp