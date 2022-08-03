Home States Odisha

Odisha states see reshuffle at SP level

According to a notification issued by the Home department, the assistant inspector general of police, police headquarters, Cuttack Prahlad Sahai Meena has been transferred as SP of Boudh district.

Published: 03rd August 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle at the superintendent of police (SP) level. According to a notification issued by the Home department, the assistant inspector general of police, police headquarters, Cuttack Prahlad Sahai Meena has been transferred as SP of Boudh district. Pramod Kumar Rath, incumbent DCP crime, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has been posted as SP of Deogarh district.

Similarly, Chittaranjan Samanth at present SP, Special Branch has been transferred as SP (Computer) Bhubaneswar. Syed Rahaman, additional SP, Bonai has been posted as SP, Signals, Cuttack after promotion. Kishore Panigrahi , additional DCP, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Police Commissionerate has been posted as STF, SP, Bhubaneswar after promotion. Similarly, Sudam Charan Sahoo, additional SP, Barbil has been posted as DCP Crime, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Police Commissionerate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reshuffle SP Transfered DCP
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp