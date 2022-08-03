Odisha states see reshuffle at SP level

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle at the superintendent of police (SP) level. According to a notification issued by the Home department, the assistant inspector general of police, police headquarters, Cuttack Prahlad Sahai Meena has been transferred as SP of Boudh district. Pramod Kumar Rath, incumbent DCP crime, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has been posted as SP of Deogarh district.

Similarly, Chittaranjan Samanth at present SP, Special Branch has been transferred as SP (Computer) Bhubaneswar. Syed Rahaman, additional SP, Bonai has been posted as SP, Signals, Cuttack after promotion. Kishore Panigrahi , additional DCP, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Police Commissionerate has been posted as STF, SP, Bhubaneswar after promotion. Similarly, Sudam Charan Sahoo, additional SP, Barbil has been posted as DCP Crime, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Police Commissionerate.

