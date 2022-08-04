Heavy rain forecast for Odisha from August 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha from Friday. The heavy rainfall activity is expected to continue through the weekend.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is expected at many places in south and north coastal Odisha during the same period.

“A few parts in Odisha will witness heavy rainfall between Friday and Sunday as monsoon flow is expected to strengthen within two days. Good rainfall is likely to occur in a few parts of the State between August 5 and 11,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

The weather experts said there is a possibility that a system may form between August 5 and 9 and intensify the rainfall activity in the State. However, there is no confirmation on it so far.

