Odisha among four states chosen for NH quality test

As part of the pilot project, around 2,000 km of National Highways will be inspected in each State in every quarter using the MIVs.

Image of national highway used for representational purposes | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among four states that has been selected for piloting of mobile inspection vans (MIVs) for quality inspection of National Highways. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has engaged the services of MIVs for inspection of National Highways through non-destructive testing (NDT) in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka besides Odisha on a pilot basis.

Official sources said the use of the MIVs will augment the existing quality control and quality acceptance systems of NH works by introducing a more proactive approach to identifying issues related to quality.

As part of the pilot project, around 2,000 km of National Highways will be inspected in each State in every quarter using the MIVs. Inspections would be conducted in various projects being implemented by NHAI, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, State PWDs and other executing agencies of MoRTH. While the contract agreement for Gujarat was signed on Wednesday, similar agreements for Odisha, Rajasthan and Karnataka will be inked soon.

A senior NHAI official said the test results generated as well as alerts for the non-conformity through the MIVs will be shared with various stakeholders on a real-time basis through a quality control portal, which is being developed by MoRTH.

“This is part of the Ministry’s commitment towards constructing National Highways with global quality standards. The agencies engaged in the construction of highways will also remain alert and focus on quality if such inspections are conducted on a regular basis,” he added.

The Ministry has taken initiatives for GIS mapping of the National Highways network on the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan portal. Over 5,000 km length of NHs network in the State has been mapped on PM Gati Shakti NMP Portal of which the alignments of about 2,503 km length have been validated so far.

