Odisha ASI nabbed for corruption 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Wednesday caught red-handed an assistant sub-inspector, Pushpalata Paikray, posted in Balipatna police station for allegedly accepting `5,000 bribe from a person.

Based on the same person’s complaint, Balipatna police registered a case in 2020 and the accused was its investigating officer. Paikray had demanded the bribe from the complainant to add stringent penal sections and to file the charge sheet of the case.

Vigilance officers arrested Paikray while accepting the bribe. The money was seized from her possession. The anti-corruption agency’s officers then conducted searches at Paikray’s government quarters in Jaydev Vihar.

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Wednesday caught red-handed an assistant sub-inspector, Pushpalata Paikray, posted in Balipatna police station for allegedly accepting `5,000 bribe from a person. Based on the same person’s complaint, Balipatna police registered a case in 2020 and the accused was its investigating officer. Paikray had demanded the bribe from the complainant to add stringent penal sections and to file the charge sheet of the case. Vigilance officers arrested Paikray while accepting the bribe. The money was seized from her possession. The anti-corruption agency’s officers then conducted searches at Paikray’s government quarters in Jaydev Vihar.