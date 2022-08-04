Home States Odisha

Odisha ASI nabbed for corruption 

Based on the same person’s complaint, Balipatna police registered a case in 2020 and the accused was its investigating officer.

Published: 04th August 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Wednesday caught red-handed an assistant sub-inspector, Pushpalata Paikray, posted in Balipatna police station for allegedly accepting `5,000 bribe from a person.

Based on the same person’s complaint, Balipatna police registered a case in 2020 and the accused was its investigating officer. Paikray had demanded the bribe from the complainant to add stringent penal sections and to file the charge sheet of the case.

Vigilance officers arrested Paikray while accepting the bribe. The money was seized from her possession. The anti-corruption agency’s officers then conducted searches at Paikray’s government quarters in Jaydev Vihar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance officers Caught Assistant Sub-Inspector Bribe
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp