RMC puts solarisation campaign on fast track

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) is pushing ahead with its solarisation campaign to encourage individuals, institutions and business establishments to adopt clean and green solar energy. The SBI and Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) have been reportedly roped in by the civic body to assist interested stakeholders in installations of solar panels and avail finance for the purpose.

A few days back, the RMC and its technical partner Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd (AFPL) conducted an awareness programme in this regard. RMC Commissioner and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) chief executive officer Subhankar Mohapatra urged people to shift to this sustainable energy source, cut down dependence on conventional energy and help fight climate change.

Sources said a survey was conducted by RMC and AFPL for solar panel installation and the initial process has already begun. The civic body is likely to float a tender soon for the installation of 125 kilowatt capacity rooftop solar panels on the RMC building and eight urban public health centres. The RSCL also has plans to install solar panels on 54 government buildings. Initially, 14 such buildings would be taken up on a pilot basis.

Mohapatra said various steps have been taken to increase the use of solar energy in the city. With private participation, the RMC is planning to set up a 30 MW solar park in the adjacent Lathikata block. Under its Solarisation Rourkela initiative, the RMC is convincing private households, institutions, commercial establishments and MSMEs to adopt solar energy.

Through the net metering mechanism, domestic or commercial users generating electricity using solar panels or photovoltaic systems would be able to export surplus energy back to the power grid and get their energy bills adjusted. The benchmark price for 1 kilowatt solar energy unit is around Rs 60,000. In February, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy appreciated the commitment of Rourkela Smart City to meet 30 per cent of its energy needs from solar energy by 2030.

