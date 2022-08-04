Subarnarekha erosion: Concrete guard walls, geo bags by November

By Express News Service

BALASORE: After residents of six coastal villages under Jaleswar block kept complaining about embankment erosion of Subarnarekha river threatening their lives and property, the district irrigation division on Wednesday submitted a plan, for concrete guard walls and the use of geo bags on embankments to control erosion, for approval. The work on the project is likely to be completed by November this year.

People of Kalikapur, Palasahi, Chhotkhanpur, Baiganbadia, Jhardpimpal and Uluda villages have been spending sleepless nights as the sea has been menacingly moving forward due to embankment erosion of Subarnarekha. They have been demanding protection walls and embankments over a three km radius to prevent erosion.

Since these villagers were facing an uphill task to commute between Uluda and Kalikapur due to two tributaries of the river, some years back, two bridges were constructed but that never helped stop land erosion. Now, the 810 metre embankment has reportedly become narrow and rough owing to erosion by frequent flooding of the river, said the residents.

The Irrigation Division had spent lakhs of rupees on the restoration of the embankment but later it collapsed, said a local resident Kumud Kumar Sahoo. Superintending Engineer of the irrigation division Pravas Kumar Pradhan said some funds were spent for restoration of the embankment earlier in different periods but such constructions are not a permanent solution.

“After an inquiry, it was found that seepage at many places weakened the embankments leading to erosion,” explained Pradhan. The SDO and JE of the department were asked to come up with a plan and design for a permanent solution to guard against erosion, he informed.

“They submitted the design on Wednesday and the cost is estimated at `80 lakh. It will be approved shortly for tender. Concrete guard walls along with restoration of the embankment by using geo bags and other measures on the sides will be done by November,” Pradhan said.

