Home States Odisha

Worry over anti-venom drug shortage as snake bite incidents are on the rise

The monsoon in full swing, villages in the coastal district are gripped by fear of the slithering reptiles. So far, at least eight people have died in the district.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With a rise in snake bite incidence in the district, a shortage of anti-venom drugs is emerging as a major concern. The latest victim of snake bite was 31-year-old Ashis Sahoo. A resident of Nuahat village under Derabish block, he succumbed on Tuesday after being bitten by a snake while he was asleep. On Friday, an 82-year-old woman of Nuagoan village under Marshaghai block died under similar circumstances.

The monsoon is in full swing and villages in the coastal district is gripped by fear of the slithering reptiles. So far, at least eight people have died in the district. Non-availability of anti-venom drugs in government-run hospitals has led to an alarming rise in the number of people who die of snake bites in the district, alleged Biswanath Behera, a social worker of Kendrapara.

The district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara town apart, Kendrapara has nine community health centres, 45 primary health centres, 227 health and wellness centres and a rural hospital at  Olavar village.  Additional district medical officer (ADMO) of Kendrapara, B Beg asserted that anti-venom drugs are available in district headquarters hospital and other health centres.“However, we have not stocked the drugs in 227 health and wellness centres as those are run only by health workers of rural areas,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snake Bite Anti-venom Shortgae Concern
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp