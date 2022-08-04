Worry over anti-venom drug shortage as snake bite incidents are on the rise

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With a rise in snake bite incidence in the district, a shortage of anti-venom drugs is emerging as a major concern. The latest victim of snake bite was 31-year-old Ashis Sahoo. A resident of Nuahat village under Derabish block, he succumbed on Tuesday after being bitten by a snake while he was asleep. On Friday, an 82-year-old woman of Nuagoan village under Marshaghai block died under similar circumstances. The monsoon is in full swing and villages in the coastal district is gripped by fear of the slithering reptiles. So far, at least eight people have died in the district. Non-availability of anti-venom drugs in government-run hospitals has led to an alarming rise in the number of people who die of snake bites in the district, alleged Biswanath Behera, a social worker of Kendrapara. The district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara town apart, Kendrapara has nine community health centres, 45 primary health centres, 227 health and wellness centres and a rural hospital at Olavar village. Additional district medical officer (ADMO) of Kendrapara, B Beg asserted that anti-venom drugs are available in district headquarters hospital and other health centres.“However, we have not stocked the drugs in 227 health and wellness centres as those are run only by health workers of rural areas,” he added.