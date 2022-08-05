11 investment proposals worth Rs 2,253 crore cleared in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) has approved 11 investment proposals worth Rs 2,253.15 crore. The proposals approved in the authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra are from various sectors like steel and aluminium downstream, food processing, infrastructure, oil and gas, information technology, electronic system designing and manufacturing.

The projects envisaged would provide direct employment opportunities to 5,162 persons.“As most of the proposals are from downstream and manufacturing, the units will boost economic activities and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the State,” said Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma.

The Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited have proposed to set up an iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 533.25 crore with employment potential for over 1,000 people. The proposal of Envirocare Infrasolution for setting up a DRI and pellet with beneficiation plant and ferroalloy plant entailing Rs 520 crore with job opportunities for 600 people in Sundargarh district was also approved by the single window panel.

Adani Enterprises Limited is keen to develop a data centre facility offering cloud hosting services in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 500 crore. The centre has the capacity to engage 200 people. Arya Iron And Steel Company has planned to set up billet/colour coated TMT and filter cake handling system in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 175.75 crore. The project has employment potential for 600 persons.

The proposals of CMR Eco Aluminium for the establishment of a liquid aluminium alloys plant in Sambalpur district involving a cost of Rs 101 crore and Raj Rajeshwar Lalitha Tripursundari to manufacture high-grade titanium slag and by-product pig iron with an investment of Rs 150 crore in Ganjam district were also approved.

The other approved projects are a grain-based ethanol plant by Jatak Jeevan Petrochemicals (Rs 61.3 crore) in Dhenkanal district, dairy products processing unit by Amrit Dhara Nutrifoods LLP (Rs 59.48 crore) in Cuttack district, software development and digital platform for trading of commodities by Puspham Technologies in Khurda district (Rs 50 crore) and natural gas regulating system and de-compressing unit in Jajpur and Keonjhar districts with an investment of Rs 50 crore got the approval of the panel.

