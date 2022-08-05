Home States Odisha

After two years, 200 animals sacrificed at Odisha's Jagulai temple

The ritual, marked to celebrate the occasion of Gouri Panchami, began from Wednesday at midnight and continued till Thursday morning.

Published: 05th August 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

animal sacrifice

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Near about 200 animals including 100 goats were sacrificed to appease the Goddess at the ancient Maa Jagulai shrine in Garadapur village of Kendrapara district on Wednesday after a two-year long Covid hiatus.

The ritual, marked to celebrate the occasion of Gouri Panchami, began on Wednesday at midnight and continued till Thursday morning. As per ancient tradition, the sacrificial animals are first taken to the shrine where they are garlanded and vermilion applied on their heads, before being taken to the altar where they are beheaded. The act, this time, was performed by Satrughan Behera.

“Over the years, we have been trying to pursue the temple authorities and devotees to stop such gruesome activities but they pay no heed to our pleas,” added Secretary of People for Animals, Sudhanshu Parida.
Balabhadra Panda, the priest of the temple, was pleased with the festival’s high turnout after two years and insisted that the tradition had to be continued. 

Another priest Anirudha Panda said the Supreme Court in 2015 refused to interfere with the centuries-old practice of animal sacrifice and also held that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act (PCA) carves out exceptions for animal sacrifice carried out for religious purposes which is why it is not illegal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maa Jagulai Garadapur Kendrapara Covid Gouri Panchami Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act Animal Sacrifice Goddess
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp