CBI raids Paradip Port Trust, Odisha Stevedores Limited offices

Sources said CBI carried out the raids based on the allegation that OSL paid Rs 25 lakh bribe to PPT officials for allocation of a plot in the port.

Published: 05th August 2022 03:45 AM

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out raids at the offices of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) over an alleged bribery case.

The CBI officials interrogated Chief Mechanical Engineer, PPT Saroj Kumar Das and contractual worker Sumant Rout for their involvement in the case. Another CBI team raided the OSL office at Badapadia in Paradip and seized important documents.

Sources said CBI carried out the raids based on the allegation that OSL paid Rs 25 lakh bribe to PPT officials for allocation of a plot in the port.

