Home States Odisha

Student becomes pregnant, sent back home by school in Odisha's Malkangiri

The family members blamed the school management stating that a boy used to visit her in the school and had developed a physical relationship with her.

Published: 05th August 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Class 10 student of Eklavya Model Residential School at Champanagar in Malkangiri has been found pregnant, much to the shock of the local administration as well as the girl’s family. The whole issue has snowballed into controversy while the school authorities and family members of the minor trade charges but the manner in which the case was handled by the educational institution’s management has come as a shocker because there exists a set of guidelines for such incidents. The girl, a minor, is now in Bala Swadhar Greh. An inquiry into the incident is expected shortly.

Sources said, some staff of the school had gone to the student’s house at Sanuliguda village on July 12 and asked her father to come to Champanagar. The family was told their daughter was serious. On reaching the school, the staff called the girl and the family members were told that she was in a relationship with a boy and now six months pregnant.

They allegedly asked the family members to sign on a piece of paper but the girl’s father refused and returned to the village. The school authority again called the family members the next day and asked them to sign on a paper after which the girl was sent back home, the kin said.

On reaching home, she was taken to the district headquarters hospital on July 30 with help of ASHA and anganwadi workers. She also lodged a complaint with Malkangiri Model Police station with the help of Childline. The family members blamed the school management stating that a boy used to visit her in the school and had developed a physical relationship with her. They said nothing had happened while she had come to the village during vacation.

Locals also questioned how the school authorities were ignorant about the girl’s pregnancy and sent her back to her village without informing police and senior officials. Malkangiri Model Police station IIC Rigan Kindo claimed the girl became pregnant after she had gone to her village during vacation.

Meanwhile, Hariar Bhumia of Nayakguda village, a college student, has been arrested in this connection, the police officer said adding Bhumia had developed a relationship with the girl while she was in her village.
Contacted, ITDA Project Administrator Trinath Majhi said an inquiry into the incident will be duly carried out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eklavya Model Residential School Malkangiri Prwgnant
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp