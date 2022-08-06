AMNS India team to sponsor State’s 'Odisha Juggernauts'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) has inked a pact with Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC) to become principal team sponsor of State’s Kho Kho franchise ‘Odisha Juggernauts’. The agreement was signed on Thursday ahead of Odisha Juggernauts’ participation in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho League, a national tournament scheduled to start from August 14 in Pune.

The agreement was signed by AMNS India Deputy Director (HR and Administration) Shingo Nakamura and Joint Secretary, Sports and OSDPC director Ranjit Parida. Sports Secretary and OSDPC Chairman R Vineel Krishna said the State government is excited for the first edition of Ultimate Kho Kho as well as AMNS India’s association with Odisha Juggernauts.

“Odisha government has taken up development of sports as a key thrust area. Our players have been performing exceptionally well at the national level in indigenous sports like Kho Kho. We are committed to further develop and promote such sports which can attract rural talent,” he said. Nakamura said AMNS India is proud to have partnered with the State government in its maiden venture into professional Kho Kho.

BHUBANESWAR: The ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) has inked a pact with Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC) to become principal team sponsor of State’s Kho Kho franchise ‘Odisha Juggernauts’. The agreement was signed on Thursday ahead of Odisha Juggernauts’ participation in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho League, a national tournament scheduled to start from August 14 in Pune. The agreement was signed by AMNS India Deputy Director (HR and Administration) Shingo Nakamura and Joint Secretary, Sports and OSDPC director Ranjit Parida. Sports Secretary and OSDPC Chairman R Vineel Krishna said the State government is excited for the first edition of Ultimate Kho Kho as well as AMNS India’s association with Odisha Juggernauts. “Odisha government has taken up development of sports as a key thrust area. Our players have been performing exceptionally well at the national level in indigenous sports like Kho Kho. We are committed to further develop and promote such sports which can attract rural talent,” he said. Nakamura said AMNS India is proud to have partnered with the State government in its maiden venture into professional Kho Kho.