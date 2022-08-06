Odisha ASI faces threat, files case in his own outpost

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An assistant sub-inspector of police faced ire of residents of a village under Humma outpost on Thursday when he went to arrest people accused in assault of two persons who they suspected to be practising sorcery. The policeman, Daibasuta Pradhan, was forced to lodge a complaint at the same outpost where he works against residents of Harijan Sahi in Gadahumma village where he was allegedly threatened.

Police said, a group of residents of the area had bashed up a woman and her brother-in-law suspecting them of sorcery practice in the month of May. The villagers had also removed the teeth of the two after which the duo lodged a complaint with police. After investigation, police identified those involved in the incident and ASI Pradhan reached the village to nab the accused. However, he returned empty-handed as residents protested en masse.

On Thursday, Pradhan was alone in the outpost when several residents of Harijan Sahi barged in and abused him. They also threatened to kill whoever tries to enter their locality. The villagers locked the gate of the police outpost and threatened to set the place ablaze. Pradhan managed to alert Rambha Police Station and a team reached the spot. The irate villagers fled the spot after seeing the cops arrive. Based on the complaint of the ASI, a case was registered and investigation is underway.

