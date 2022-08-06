Odisha government school teacher's extensive assets leaves anti-corruption bureau perplexed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A government physical education teacher (PET)’s assets - standing at a staggering Rs 4.67 crore - has left State’s anti-corruption bureau perplexed. Dardan Sahu, posted at Sri Dibyasimha Bidyapitha in Jayantipur village of Ganjam district’s Jarada police limits, joined the service in 1986 but now owns - besides all other things - four shops in his name, a petrol pump in his son’s name and a market complex, LPG agency and godown recorded in the name of his friend.

The State Vigilance unearthed Rs 3.84 crore immovable and around Rs 83 lakh movable property belonging to the physical education teacher and his family. A team of four DSPs and 12 inspectors conducted simultaneous searches at 13 places related with the PET who faces charges of acquisition and possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of his income, said G Pradhan, SP (Vigilance), Berhampur Division.

The team searched a residential triple-storey and a double-storey building at Ananta Nagar of Berhampur, another two buildings at village Jayantipur and a double-storey post office building in his name located at the same place.A residential house of his friend and two premises of his cousins at Jayantipur village were also searched.The assets included Rs 3.85 lakh in cash, gold jewellery weighing about 721 gm, bank deposits of Rs 3.38 lakh and LIC premium deposits of about Rs 7.88 lakh.

During the search, Vigilance officials also found 200 jaggery and 500 sugar packets (50 kg each) which led them to suspect the materials could be meant for manufacturing liquor. Role of the PET in manufacture and sale of liquor is being verified, said a senior official. The PET was found irregular in attending to his duties and details are being verified. Pradhan said search is on to unearth more assets and expenditure of the teacher.

