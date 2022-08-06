Home States Odisha

One more diarrhoea death in Odisha, 12 under treatment

Published: 06th August 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: As many as four persons have succumbed to diarrhoea while 12 others are under treatment for the water-borne disease in Tulasipadar village under Maidalpur panchayat of Papdahandi block in Nabarangpur district. Though three deaths had occurred a few days back, one Guhai Santa of the village died on Thursday.

Though the sarpanch Chandradwaja Majhi corroborated that the woman was affected by diarrhoea and died, the health department sources attributed her death to old age-related issues. The other seriously affected persons of the village are being treated in Maidalpur PHC and Papdahandi CHC .

A 10-member medical team from district headquarters has reached the village and giving treatment to the affected besides advising preventive dose to others showing symptoms. A temporary health centre has been opened in the village and a 10-member medical team is keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the situation, Nabarangpur CDMO Kali Prasad Behera said. “The situation is under control,  he added.

