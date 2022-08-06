Speed up hiring process in government vacant posts: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With over two lakh posts in various grades lying vacant since long, the State government has directed the departments to expedite the process for regular posting against vacancies. Chairing a high-level meeting here on Friday, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked the recruiting bodies like Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) and Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) to step up the process of examination and selection.

“Recruitment to vacant posts of various grades under different cadres of the State government has been fast-tracked. The recruiting bodies have been told to quickly complete the recruitment process and recommend the list of candidates already selected for appointment by respective departments,” Mahapatra said.

To provide relief to job aspirants, the State government had waived application and examination fees for different posts and services in the post-Covid scenario. The upper age limit for entry into government service was also enhanced from 32 to 38 years for the advertisements already made/to be made during the three calendar years - 2021, 2022 and 2023. Simultaneously, the upper age limit for the reserved categories was also enhanced as per the prescribed norms.

At least 2,848 officers have been recruited through OPSC in 2021-22 and 2022-23 so far. Similarly, 2,555 and 10,351 officers have been selected through OSSC and OSSSC respectively during the same period. The OPSC has also initiated the process for recruitment of 5,893 officers of Group A and B (pay level 10 and above), while OSSC has started the process for recruitment of 2,376 Group-B (level 9) and Group-C officers of the State cadre.

Similarly, the OSSSC will also recruit 2,841 officers of group-B and group-C belonging to district cadre. Officials said a good number of junior engineers, stenographers, excise sub-inspectors, data entry operators, block social security officers, auditors, RIs, ARIs, Amins, forest guards, excise constables, nursing officers and live-stock inspectors would be recruited.

Besides, officers in Odisha Civil Service Cadre, assistant professors for medical colleges, assistant agriculture officers, postgraduate teachers, geologists and assistant professors for government colleges would also be recruited soon.

