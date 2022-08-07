ABVP’s CWC meet kicks off in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The two-day meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) kicked off on Saturday. The meeting was held in presence of the national president, Prof Chhagan Bhai Patel and other leaders. Around 66 delegates from across the country participated to review ABVP’s movement and work out future programmes.

In his address, Prof Patel said the meeting was of significance and given the economic collapse of neighbouring countries and turbulent global scenario, India’s position inspired hope. Referring to the suspension of VC of Rajasthan State University as a victory for students, ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said the organisation would continue its struggle in making education affordable and corruption-free.



