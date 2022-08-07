Home States Odisha

ABVP’s CWC meet kicks off in Rourkela

In his address, Prof Patel said the meeting was of significance and given the economic collapse of neighbouring countries and turbulent global scenario, India’s position inspired hope.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP

ABVP (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The two-day meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) kicked off on Saturday. The meeting was held in presence of the national president, Prof Chhagan Bhai Patel and other leaders. Around 66 delegates from across the country participated to review ABVP’s movement and work out future programmes.

In his address, Prof Patel said the meeting was of significance and given the economic collapse of neighbouring countries and turbulent global scenario, India’s position inspired hope. Referring to the suspension of VC of Rajasthan State University as a victory for students, ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said the organisation would continue its struggle in making education affordable and corruption-free.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Working Committee Meeting ABVP Global scenario Rajasthan State University VC Suspension
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp