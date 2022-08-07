Amit Shah on two-day visit to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Odisha beginning August 7. State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the Union Home Minister will arrive here on Sunday evening. As per his itinerary, Shah will pay obeisance at the Shree Lingaraj temple on August 8 and then proceed to Cuttack where he will visit the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Odia Bazar.

He will attend the 75th anniversary of the ‘Prajatantra’, a well-known Odia newspaper established by noted freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab at Indoor Stadium in the Millennium City. He will address the ‘Prajatantra Amruta Utsav’ to mark the 75th anniversary of the Odia daily.

In the evening, Shah will attend a book reading of ‘Modi@2.0: Dreams Meet Delivery’, a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years of political journey - from becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 to being elected the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and again in 2019.

He will meet the State leaders and functionaries of the party at the State BJP headquarters here before the book reading programme. Mohanty said that the Union Home Minister will be given a reception by BJP workers at various places on his way to Cuttack.

Shah last visited the State in February 2020 to attend the Eastern Zonal Council Meeting and addressed a public meeting supporting Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He had then visited Jagannath Temple, Puri and had a darshan of Lord Lingaraj in the city.

