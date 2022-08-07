Home States Odisha

Fake disability certificate racket busted in Jaipur

The accused were reportedly running the racket from a remote village under Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district for the past eight years.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Town police on Saturday claimed to have busted a fake disability certificate racket and arrested three persons in this connection. The arrested have been identified as Chandra Kanta Nanda of Patana, Prasanta Kumar Samal and Kamala Kanta Parida, both of Saudia village in Jajpur district.Police also seized a huge quantity of application forms for disability certificates, rubber stamps of at least 10 departments of the district hospital, Aadhaar cards of the applicants and other materials from the accused which were being used to run the racket.

The accused were reportedly running the racket from a remote village under Balichandrapur police limits in the Jajpur district for the past eight years. The illegal act was found out after a member of the Disability Board of Jajpur district headquarters hospital Dr Anup Kumar Nathsharma filed a complaint with Jajpur Town police on Thursday. Police said, one Kamala Kanta Parida of Saudia village came to Jajpur district headquarters hospital and applied for renewal of his disability certificate on Wednesday. During verification, the district health authorities found the certificate of Parida fake. Then Dr  Nathsharma filed a complaint with the local police in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Based on the report, police registered a case and swung into action. Parida was taken into custody and interrogated where he revealed that he had collected the said disability certificate through Prasanta Kumar Samal of his village. Police then arrested Samal and grilled him. Based on the revelation of Samal, police arrested Chandra Kanta Nanda, the main accused of the racket from Patana village.

“The fake disability certificates were issued to people who wished to avail employment under disability quota, admission to colleges and other technical institutions and avail government benefits including concessions to travel in state transport buses and trains,” said Jajpur IIC Ajay Kumar Jena.

While Nanda was running the racket, his aide Samal was collecting beneficiaries from the district, he said, adding they used to earn huge money through this illegal business. The arrested were forwarded to the local court today and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Busted Fake Disability Ccertificate Racket
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp