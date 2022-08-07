Fake disability certificate racket busted in Jaipur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Town police on Saturday claimed to have busted a fake disability certificate racket and arrested three persons in this connection. The arrested have been identified as Chandra Kanta Nanda of Patana, Prasanta Kumar Samal and Kamala Kanta Parida, both of Saudia village in Jajpur district.Police also seized a huge quantity of application forms for disability certificates, rubber stamps of at least 10 departments of the district hospital, Aadhaar cards of the applicants and other materials from the accused which were being used to run the racket.

The accused were reportedly running the racket from a remote village under Balichandrapur police limits in the Jajpur district for the past eight years. The illegal act was found out after a member of the Disability Board of Jajpur district headquarters hospital Dr Anup Kumar Nathsharma filed a complaint with Jajpur Town police on Thursday. Police said, one Kamala Kanta Parida of Saudia village came to Jajpur district headquarters hospital and applied for renewal of his disability certificate on Wednesday. During verification, the district health authorities found the certificate of Parida fake. Then Dr Nathsharma filed a complaint with the local police in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Based on the report, police registered a case and swung into action. Parida was taken into custody and interrogated where he revealed that he had collected the said disability certificate through Prasanta Kumar Samal of his village. Police then arrested Samal and grilled him. Based on the revelation of Samal, police arrested Chandra Kanta Nanda, the main accused of the racket from Patana village.

“The fake disability certificates were issued to people who wished to avail employment under disability quota, admission to colleges and other technical institutions and avail government benefits including concessions to travel in state transport buses and trains,” said Jajpur IIC Ajay Kumar Jena.

While Nanda was running the racket, his aide Samal was collecting beneficiaries from the district, he said, adding they used to earn huge money through this illegal business. The arrested were forwarded to the local court today and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

