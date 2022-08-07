Home States Odisha

Heavy rainfall warning in Odisha  for next 4 days: IMD

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and 14 other districts on Sunday.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

andhra rains

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha for the next four days under the influence of the low-pressure area which formed over the north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Saturday. The system is expected to become more marked in next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and 14 other districts on Sunday. Puri received 99.9 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday, Sonepur 99 mm and Chandbali 53.6 mm. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36.6 mm and 27 mm respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Heavy Rainfall Bay Of Bengal Low - pressure
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp