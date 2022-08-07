Heavy rainfall warning in Odisha  for next 4 days: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha for the next four days under the influence of the low-pressure area which formed over the north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Saturday. The system is expected to become more marked in next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and 14 other districts on Sunday. Puri received 99.9 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday, Sonepur 99 mm and Chandbali 53.6 mm. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36.6 mm and 27 mm respectively.

