OHRC asks Kendrapara Collector Rs 5 lakh relief for under-trial prisoner's kin post suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked Kendrapara Collector to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) Jitendra Kumar Biswal who allegedly died by suicide at Special Jail in Jharpada on May 12, 2018.

Rights activist Prabir Kumar Das had filed a petition in the Commission requesting an enquiry into the matter and to pay compensation to the family members of the deceased.

During the magisterial inquiry, it was found that Biswal was depressed but the jail authorities did not provide any treatment. Kendrapara Collector has been asked to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to Biswal’s father and mother and Rs 1 lakh to his wife. The payment should be made within two months, read the order of OHRC issued on August 2.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked Kendrapara Collector to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) Jitendra Kumar Biswal who allegedly died by suicide at Special Jail in Jharpada on May 12, 2018. Rights activist Prabir Kumar Das had filed a petition in the Commission requesting an enquiry into the matter and to pay compensation to the family members of the deceased. During the magisterial inquiry, it was found that Biswal was depressed but the jail authorities did not provide any treatment. Kendrapara Collector has been asked to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to Biswal’s father and mother and Rs 1 lakh to his wife. The payment should be made within two months, read the order of OHRC issued on August 2.