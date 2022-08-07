Home States Odisha

Paradip Port Trust bribery case: CBI arrests Orissa Stevedores limited director 

However, the repair work of the conveyor belt was carried out at the cost of the port’s resources which resulted in huge financial benefit to the OSL.

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Charchit Mishra, the director of Orissa Stevedores limited (OSL) and son of industrialist Mahimananda Mishra, in connection with the alleged Paradip Port Trust (PPT) bribery case.

CBI later took Mishra on four-day remand. The Central agency also arrested real estate developer Sisir Kumar Das on Saturday in connection with the case. The CBI has registered a case in this regard under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the FIR registered by the agency, the chief mechanical engineer of Paradip Port Trust Saroj Kumar Das was frequently demanding bribes through his associate Sumanta Rout to extend benefits to private stakeholders engaged in services at the Paradip Port.

In the present case, during the unloading of cargo, the OSL had damaged the conveyor belt in Paradip Port, whose cost of repair and replacement would have cost crores to the stevedoring firm.

However, the repair work of the conveyor belt was carried out at the cost of the port’s resources which resulted in a huge financial benefit to the OSL. The central agency said Das and Rout in connivance with director of OSL Mishra executed this.

Das had demanded `60 lakh bribe through Rout from OSL for extending the financial benefits.

