Post cabinet drop, Arun Sahoo is sulking!

The former Minister was so heartbroken he did not even attend the meeting called by the Chief Minister of all the dropped ministers to assure them of future responsibilities.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:15 AM

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo (Photo| Facebook/ Arun Sahoo)

By Express News Service

Arun Sahoo, the high-profile Minister with portfolios like Higher Education, Agriculture and Animal Resources Development was expecting some heavier departments in the Cabinet reshuffle effected by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently. But that was not to be.

After Naveen asked all ministers to resign ahead of the reshuffle, he did not receive the call from the CMO as confirmation of inclusion in the new ministry. The former Minister was so heartbroken he did not even attend the meeting called by the Chief Minister of all the dropped ministers to assure them of future responsibilities.

Sahoo has completely shut himself down. He not only shuns media now but also is not seen in State Capital much. He keeps himself busy by attending functions in his constituency. “I am concentrating on my constituency and legislative work in the Assembly as I have the time now,” he said.  
 

