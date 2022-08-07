Home States Odisha

Tehsildar, excise team conducting a raid on an illicit liquor attacked by villagers in Odisha's Budhighati

Illegal liquor is rampant in the area and proliferated right under the nose of the administration which has emboldened the mafia. In the past, a similar attack was reported on a raiding party.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In an audacious assault, a tehsildar and three excise sleuths of Ganjam were injured after they came under attack by villagers purportedly instigated by the liquor mafia in Budhighati village under Jarada police limits on Saturday. The team was conducting a raid on an illicit liquor unit when over 40 villagers allegedly attacked them. Patrapur tehsildar Amit Kumar Nayak and three members of the 10-men excise squad suffered injuries in the incident.

Sources said the excise team led by tehsildar Amit Kumar Nayak as magistrate went to raid a liquor manufacturing unit at Budhighati village. However, the team was surprised by a group of over 40 villagers who blocked their vehicles and did not allow entry. When the government officials persisted, the villagers threatened them with dire consequences. Nayak alighted from his vehicle to have a word with the villagers when the attack was launched on his vehicle and that of the other two used by the excise squad.

Nayak received injuries on his head while the excise staff were hurt too. As soon as information reached Jarada Police, a team reached the spot and rescued them. The four were admitted to a hospital at Surangi. A police team later returned to the village and brought back the three vehicles left at the spot.

Illegal liquor is rampant in the area and proliferated right under the nose of the administration which has emboldened the mafia. In the past, a similar attack was reported on a raiding party. The members of the raiding party were locked in a room and released only after the intervention of local people. Meanwhile, police said stern action will be taken against the persons who took the law into their hands. Tension prevails in the area but no one has been arrested so far.

