‘Upgrade railway stations, run more trains’: Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: There is a need for more long-distance trains and improvement of railway stations in both Dhenkanal and Angul districts, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo demanded while meeting the Union Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw at his New Delhi office on Friday. Sahoo also submitted a memorandum to the Minister in this regard.

The memorandum stated that the railways should take up more development in these two industrial districts which have remained neglected for a long time.

“Since Angul is regarded as the industrial capital of the State, there should be a passenger train terminal in the district. Besides, many people from all the parts of the country come daily to earn their livelihood in these two districts,” the memorandum added.

