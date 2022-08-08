HMV driving training institute to be functional soon in Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a couple of months, the sophisticated Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) Driving Training Institute (DTI) with higher capacity is likely to be functional at Jhirdapali of Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district.The project built at a cost of about Rs 72.80 crore is being funded by the Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

DMF sources said the NBCC (India) Ltd is executing the project and it is expected to be handed over to the Transport Department in the next two months. Being developed on over 35 acres of land, the project has the capacity to train a batch of 150 applicants. The DTI campus will have a sophisticated administrative block, 200-seater auditorium, guest house, dormitory facility, staff quarter, simulator, classrooms and a five-km-long driving track among other things.

Regional Transport Officer Biswaraj Behera said it would be the second DTI for HMV in Odisha. “Applicants who want to upgrade their Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license to HMV license would be imparted the mandatory one-month training through modalities for admission remain to be finalized,” he added.

The upcoming facility will help enhance the HMV driving skills of applicants of the mining districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Angul and nearby Sambalpur, Bargarh and other districts.

“The facility would go a long way in inculcating traffic discipline among the HMV drivers and significantly reduce road mishaps,” Behera further informed.

