Home States Odisha

HMV driving training institute to be functional soon in Odisha's Sundargarh

The upcoming facility will help enhance the HMV driving skills of applicants of the mining districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Angul and nearby Sambalpur, Bargarh and other districts.  

Published: 08th August 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy vehicles

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a couple of months, the sophisticated Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) Driving Training Institute (DTI) with higher capacity is likely to be functional at Jhirdapali of Bonai sub-division in Sundargarh district.The project built at a cost of about Rs  72.80 crore is being funded by the Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

DMF sources said the NBCC (India) Ltd is executing the project and it is expected to be handed over to the Transport Department in the next two months.  Being developed on over 35 acres of land, the project has the capacity to train a batch of 150 applicants. The DTI campus will have a sophisticated administrative block, 200-seater auditorium, guest house, dormitory facility, staff quarter, simulator, classrooms and a five-km-long driving track among other things.  

Regional Transport Officer Biswaraj Behera said it would be the second DTI for HMV in Odisha. “Applicants who want to upgrade their Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) license to HMV license would be imparted the mandatory one-month training through modalities for admission remain to be finalized,” he added.

The upcoming facility will help enhance the HMV driving skills of applicants of the mining districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Angul and nearby Sambalpur, Bargarh and other districts.    
“The facility would go a long way in inculcating traffic discipline among the HMV drivers and significantly reduce road mishaps,” Behera further informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMV Driving Training Institute Sundargarh Odisha
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp