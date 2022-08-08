Odisha: Former sarpanch, three others fined for using machines in MGNREGA projects

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A former sarpanch and three government officials have been imposed fine by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) ombudsman of Jagatsinghpur district for using machines in the projects.

On charges of violating Section 25 of the MGNREG Act, the ombudsman for Jagatsinghpur Ramesh Chandra Behera imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on a former sarpanch of Ayara and three other officials.

In December 2021, locals of Ayara village led by Ramesh Chandra Swain alleged that the then sarpanch Pravati Swain used machines in different projects under the scheme instead of hiring local job card holders who as a result remained unemployed.

After receiving the complaints, a notice was sent to all the official position holders to attend inquiry on January 5, 2022. On January 24, the sarpanch submitted details of three projects of NREGS including the improvement of the playground of Damodarpur High School carried out at a cost of Rs 2.22 lakh instead of an estimated Rs 3 lakh.

Similarly, construction of road and culvert from Damodarpur school to Dandashai was completed at Rs 3.68 lakh against an estimated cost of Rs 4 lakh while clay filling at Iswar Parbati temple was done at Rs 95,550 against the estimation of Rs 1 lakh.

As the records were not maintained properly, she requested some time and the case was adjourned to January 25. Meanwhile, the ombudsman began investigation. On May 21, after interaction with villagers, it was found that although job card holders were engaged in different projects, machines were partially used in all projects which contravene Section 25 of MGNREGA. A fine of Rs 1,000 was slapped on each involved and they were directed to deposit the fine amount within 15 days of receiving the order.Apart from Swain, those penalised included junior engineer Kabiranjan Mohapatra, panchayat executive officer Sarbeswer Das and gram rozgar sevak Udayanath Lenka.

