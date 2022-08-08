Odisha rains: Pounding rain leaves one dead, rivers swell in south and west of state 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE/JEYPORE/BHAWANIPATNA: Heavy rains induced by a system over the Bay of Bengal hit normal life across the State in the last 24 hours, leaving several rivers in spate and one dead in Nabarangpur’s Jharigaon block. The deceased was identified as Pratima Santa of Bhainsibandha village. Santa has reportedly swept away while crossing a river on Saturday evening. Her body was recovered on Sunday and Jharigaon police sent it for postmortem.

Sources said the water level in rivers of the district is on the rise after rainfall intensity increased from Sunday morning. On that day, Nabarangpur recorded 327.4 mm of rainfall. The state highway connecting Nabarangpur to Umerkote was cut off for several hours as the bridge over the Turi river went underwater near Papdahandi. Vehicular movement on Nabarangpur-Bhawanipatna-Raipur NH-26 was paralysed due to the uprooting of a huge tree near Taragaon village. In Jharigaon, Papdahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks, rainwater entered several houses situated in low-lying areas. Due to the rains, over 300 houses have reportedly collapsed in different blocks of the district.

Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra requested people not go to the lower catchment areas. In Koraput, major rivers were in spate after heavy rains lashed the district. In the last 24 hours, rainfall of 487 mm was recorded in the district. Indravati, Kolab, Saveri, Patali, Johnra and Saptadhara rivers have swollen and if rains continue for another day, it could lead to a flood situation. The district administration has alerted the block offices of Kotpad, Kundra, Jeypore and Boirrigumma to monitor the water level in the rivers. Residents of 21 villages in Kotpad block have been advised to keep a watch on the flood situation in Indravati and Johnra rivers.

Due to the rains, traffic on different state and national highways was disrupted. Trucks stayed off Koraput, Sunki and Salur roads anticipating landslides. Normal life was also affected in different areas of Kalahandi due to the incessant rains. Flash floods were reported in the Hati river and Pipaljore and Gaidhar nullahs. The water level of Sagada, Utei, Rahul and Tel was on the rise and if the rain continued, a flood situation may arise by Monday.

On that day, floodwater of Pipaljore entered Pipalguda village in Jaipatna block. Five families were evacuated to safety as water entered houses. In Baner, the main road was under water due to a flood in Gaidhar nullah. Sources said 246 cumax water was released into the Hati river from the Mangalpur barrage of the Indravati project. This along with the heavy rain in catchment areas of the river resulted in a flood in the Kalampur block. Floodwater entered paddy fields and low-lying areas of Temra, Biripur, Matikhal, Jampada, Balichada and Bankapala villages in Kalampur.

