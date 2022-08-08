Odisha: Third phase of Taladanda canal work  from Nuabazar to Kiribati to start soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration is all set to commence the third phase expansion work of the Taladanda canal road from Nuabazar to Kiribati. The necessary tender has been floated by the Roads and Building department for the selection of an agency to carry out the expansion of the 7 km stretch canal road at an estimated cost of Rs 40.94 crore.

Officials during a field inspection

at the site in Cuttack | Express

As many as four bridges will be constructed within the 7 km stretch of canal road to facilitate local residents for communication. The expansion is scheduled to be completed by 2023. Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and SCB MCH Redevelopment Project Implementation Committee (PIC) Anil Samal along with all line departmental officials on Friday made a field inspection.

Samal has also instructed the departmental officials to remove some unauthorised construction and shifting of electrical cables, transformers, telephone cables, water supply pipelines and pump houses of WATCO from the portion of the canal embankment for early commencement of the widening work. Meanwhile, in the first phase, the 1.5 km stretch on both the sides of Taladanda canal road from Jobra to Ranihat was widened.

