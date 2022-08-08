Odisha's Vyasanagar municipality to construct vending zone for 120 street vendors facing eviction threats

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Vyasanagar municipality will construct a vending zone to rehabilitate 120 street vendors who are facing eviction threats. The new vending zone would come up at Chorada. It would be equipped with all the basic facilities including drinking water, proper lighting, toilets for both men and women and sheds for protection against sun and rain. Besides, the vending zone will have parking spaces for two-wheelers. The executive officer of Vyasanagar municipality Ashok Kumar Rout said the Chorada vending zone will have over 120 platforms for street vendors. At least 80 will be open platforms, 16 each for vegetable, fish and meat traders, and eight will be for grocery shops. “The State government has sanctioned Rs 1.64 crore for construction of the new vending zone. Construction work has already started and would be completed in six months,” informed Rout. On Saturday, Vyasanagar municipality chairperson Sangita Pingua laid the foundation stone of the Chorada vending zone. Vice-chairperson Subash Chandra Bal and other councillors were present.