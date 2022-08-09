Home States Odisha

Diarrhoea outbreaks in Laxmipur district of Odisha

Diarrhoea has reportedly claimed one life and affected at least 18 others in several villages of Laxmipur block.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Diarrhoea has reportedly claimed one life and affected at least 18 others in several villages of Laxmipur block. Locals alleged that a 20-year-old woman of Musupali village died of diarrhoea two days back. The water-borne disease has gripped Nisar, Keskapadi, Chuchukona, Kumbarguda and Musupali villages. While five patients have been admitted to Laxmipur community health centre, two are undergoing treatment in Keskapadi primary health centre.

It is believed that the disease spread from Kashipur and Dasmantpur blocks where at least 20 villages in hilly and inaccessible pockets are in the grip of diarrhoea. Health teams from Koraput and Laxmipur are screening the villagers and those with diarrhoea symptoms are being provided treatment.   Sources said due to heavy rains, health workers are facing difficulty in reaching the affected villages. In some areas, roads have been washed away by the rains.

Chief district medical officer of Koraput Arun Padhi said health teams are being sent to the villages which are reporting diarrhoea cases. “Health personnel have been put on alert. Affected persons are being provided necessary medication,” he added.

