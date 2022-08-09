Engineering student goes missing in Derjang dam

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 22-year-old engineering student has gone missing while swimming in Derjang irrigation project dam since Sunday afternoon even as fire department personnel and ODRAF team have been trying to trace him till Monday evening.

According to sources, the youngster Bibhanshu Hota was part of a four-member group of students which went to Derjang project site for picnic from NALCO area. Though Hota went to swim in the dam water, he did not return. Panicked, his friends informed local administration and police officials who rushed in the fire department personnel to trace him. Later on, even ODRAF team was pressed into service. Hota’s mother reportedly works with NALCO.

Sub-collector Batura Deep said efforts are still on to trace the boy. “It is difficult now to search as water in the dam is full. Jarapada police station IIC Saroj Kumar Samal said, so far, no missing report has been filed in the police station.

In another incident, one Saroj Biswal of Barihapur village of Dhenkanal district reportedly jumped into Rengali dam on Saturday night. Efforts are on to trace Biswal who worked as an ambulance driver. Sources said, he went to the dam by a scooty and went missing thereafter. Talcher sub-collector Biswa Mohan Ratha said so far there is no trace of Biswal. It is suspected that he reportedly jumped into Rengali dam leaving the vehicle on the dam, Ratha added.

