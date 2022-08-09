Home States Odisha

Engineering student goes missing in Derjang dam

According to sources, the youngster Bibhanshu Hota was part of a four-member group of students which went to Derjang project site for picnic from NALCO area.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Drown, Drowning, Sinking, sink

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  A 22-year-old engineering student has gone missing while swimming in Derjang irrigation project dam since Sunday afternoon even as  fire department personnel and ODRAF team have been trying to trace him till Monday evening.

According to sources, the youngster Bibhanshu Hota was part of a four-member group of students which went to Derjang project site for picnic from NALCO area. Though Hota went to swim in the dam water, he did not return. Panicked, his  friends informed local administration and police officials who rushed in the fire department personnel to trace him. Later on, even ODRAF team was pressed into service. Hota’s mother reportedly works with NALCO.

Sub-collector Batura Deep said efforts are still on to trace the boy. “It is difficult now to search as water in the dam is full. Jarapada police station IIC Saroj Kumar Samal said,  so far, no missing report has been filed in the police station.

In another incident, one Saroj Biswal of Barihapur village of Dhenkanal district reportedly jumped into Rengali dam on Saturday night. Efforts are on to trace Biswal who worked as an ambulance driver. Sources said, he went to the dam by a scooty and went missing thereafter. Talcher sub-collector Biswa Mohan Ratha said so far there is no trace of Biswal. It is suspected that he reportedly jumped into Rengali dam leaving the vehicle on the dam, Ratha added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Derjang dam Engineering student
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp