Odisha aims to build 300 check dams this year

Besides, water can also be used for drinking water projects, he said and added that this will also help in creating a green environment and checking soil erosion.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:40 AM

Image of a dam used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has set a target to complete around 300 bridges-cum-check dams during the current financial year. Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra issued direction in this regard to Works and Rural Development departments during a high level meeting held virtually. Official sources said that an estimated `413.81 crore would be spent in the construction of these bridges.

“Bridges-cum-check dams, while raising the surface water level in riverbeds, will significantly help in groundwater recharge and rejuvenation of eco-system,” he said. Stating that such construction has a cost-effective technology having multiple microlevel outcomes, the Chief Secretary said water conserved through this method can be utilised for irrigation on both sides of the river for growing vegetables and cash crops.

Besides, water can also be used for drinking water projects, he said and added that this will also help in creating a green environment and checking soil erosion. Around 45 such structures have been completed in the State in about three months. Of these, 30 were completed by the Works department and 15 by the Rural Development department. Besides, 480 bridges have been identified where construction of check dams is feasible. The Chief Secretary also directed the Water Resources and Horticulture departments to motivate and advise farmers to use land on both sides of the river/creek (where such constructions were completed) for raising vegetables and cash crops.

