Odisha man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by Additional District Judge (ADJ)-cum- Special Judge, POSCO Court, Phulbani Sanjit Kumar Behera on Monday.

Jitendra Kumar Digal was punished for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2019. A fine of `20,000 was also slapped on him.

On April 13, 2019, when the victim’s brother did not find his sister at home, he began searching for her along with other family members after which they found her lying in an unconscious state in the village burial ground.

When she regained consciousness after 7 days, she disclosed that Digal had offered her bread and she lost sense after consuming it. Then he took her to the burial ground and sexually assaulted her.G Udayagiri police had registered a case against Behera under IPC and POSCO Act.

