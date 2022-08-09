Home States Odisha

Odisha man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by Additional District Judge (ADJ)-cum- Special Judge, POSCO Court, Phulbani Sanjit Kumar Behera on Monday.

Published: 09th August 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by Additional District Judge (ADJ)-cum- Special Judge, POSCO Court, Phulbani Sanjit Kumar Behera on Monday.
Jitendra Kumar Digal was punished for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2019. A fine of `20,000 was also slapped on him.

On April 13, 2019, when the victim’s brother did not find his sister at home, he began searching for her along with other family members after which they found her lying in an unconscious state in the village burial ground.

When she regained consciousness after 7 days, she disclosed that Digal had offered her bread and she lost sense after consuming it. Then he took her to the burial ground and sexually assaulted her.G Udayagiri police had registered a case against Behera under IPC and POSCO Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imprisonment Rape Minor
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp