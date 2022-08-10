Home States Odisha

30 Congress leaders resign, raising questions on party’s revival in Odisha

Meanwhile, the party led by Pattanayak took out a rally from Janata Maidan in the city as  part of the Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra celebrated by the party across the country.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 30 Congress leaders including some former state office-bearers resigned from the party on Tuesday dealing a blow to the party’s attempts for organisational revival in the State.Announcing the decision, the leaders alleged that Congress is moving away from its ideals and policies in the State and the leadership has not initiated any measures to create a sense of confidence among the party rank and file. Targeting the high command and State leadership of the party, the dissidents alleged that there is no internal democracy in Congress.

Alleging that those in charge of party’s organisation at the national level are not giving any importance to the State unit Congress, the leaders said genuine leaders and workers of the party are getting sidelined.Targeting the newly appointed president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak, the dissidents alleged that it seems he has joined hands with the ruling BJD.The new president is only busy organising programmes as directed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) without taking any initiative for the revival of the organisation in Odisha, they also said.

The mass resignation of so many leaders is seen as a reaction against the appointment of Pattanayak as the OPCC president ignoring the claims of other contenders. Sources say that the resignations have the blessings of top leaders of the party though nobody came to the fore on Tuesday. Those who resigned include former MP Radhakant Digal and ex-MLA Rabindra Kumar Behera.

The OPCC president, however, said the resignations will have no impact on the party. The resignations have a BJD hand to it, Pattanayak said, adding the ruling party  has resorted to such a tactic as Congress has changed its approach in the State. Meanwhile, the party led by Pattanayak took out a rally from Janata Maidan in the city as  part of the Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra celebrated by the party across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress party Odisha
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp