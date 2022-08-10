Home States Odisha

Amit Shah’s claim to form govt in Odisha is day dream, say BJD and Congress

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the BJP will come to power in Odisha in 2024, both the ruling BJD and Opposition Congress dismissed it as a day dream.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the BJP will come to power in Odisha in 2024, both the ruling BJD and Opposition Congress dismissed it as a day dream.The claim to form the next government in Odisha is simply an act of day dreaming by the BJD, former minister Sudam Marndi told media persons here.

“They will never be able to come to power in the State as long as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remains our leader,” he said. Dismissing BJP’s ‘Mission 120’ as unachievable, Marndi said the saffron party had also claimed that it would win at least 120 of the 147 seats in the Odisha Assembly in 2019 elections. “Everybody knows what was the outcome,” he said.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) also pooh-poohed the claim. “The party had made similar claims last during last elections, but what happened,” OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak told media persons.

Stating that Congress is now on the revival path in the State, the OPCC president said that the party will win more seats than the BJP in the 2024 Assembly elections. In the by-election to the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency, it had pushed BJP to the third position and emerged as the main Opposition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Congress Home mINISTER
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp